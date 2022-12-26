Avera Medical Minute
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Nice Weather all Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.

Later this evening and tonight, a warm front will slide through causing the wind to switch to the south. Lows will fall to near zero early on tonight, so we’ll see rising temperatures during the overnight hours. That means we’ll be in the teens to near 20 for temperatures for our morning commute tomorrow on our way to highs in the 30s across the region Tuesday.

We’re going to keep high temperatures in the 30s through the rest of this week. There’s a slight chance for a few snow showers to roll through northern parts of the region by the middle to end of the week, but right now, everything looks like it will be fairly light. Highs by New Year’s Day look to stay right around 30.

