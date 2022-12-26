Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week.

The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt.

“Certainly the weather has compacted the time frame within which we need to distribute this food, then you throw in the holiday season—it just makes for a lot of effort, a lot of food that has to get out there in a short period of time in a difficult weather environment,” said Matt Burns, chief operations officer for Feeding South Dakota.

Last week, Feeding South Dakota was unable to make drop offs across the state because their trucks could not make it through the snow and blizzard conditions. What started weeks back as a few mobile distributions being canceled became 20 communities having to go without distributions.

Feeding South Dakota is in need of people to replenish food and funds, as well as volunteers to help. Those able to donate should visit FeedingSouthDakota.Org.

