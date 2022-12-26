Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Yankton County EMS, Steve Hawkins and his wife Wendy Hawkins passed away Dec. 23 after both battled with cancer.

Steve Hawkins was 58 and had lived with cancer for nearly five years. Wendy Hawkins was 52 and had faced a short battle with the disease.

Yankton County EMS reported that Steve Hawkins was hired on as an administrator in 2009, having previously worked as a paramedic in Cody, Wyoming, and Yellowstone National Park.

Wendy Hawkins was a wife and and stay-at-home mother who raised their three children, Brad, Mandi, and Trent, who are now in their 20s.

According to Yankton County EMS, a memorial service will be held in the future, near springtime, but no specific date has been set. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. Those wishing to donate can follow this link: GoFund.Me/246027b1.

