2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced

The 10th annual Burger Battle kicks off January 1.
The 10th annual Burger Battle kicks off January 1.(Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. shared the participants for the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle starting next week.

The contest runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and includes specialty burgers from 32 Sioux Falls restaurants.

A full list of burgers, descriptions, and location hours can be found here: 2023 Downtown Burger Battle.

“Ten years ago, Burger Battle began with 7 participating restaurants and a goal of heating up the winter dining scene,” said Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz. “Today, it’s a cultural phenomenon with a record breaking 32 restaurants and dedicated diners excited to be food critics. We’re thrilled to partner with First Western Bank & Trust and the participating restaurants to make this happen. It’s an absolute lift in an otherwise slow and chilly season. Come downtown and feel the amped up energy all month long!”

Diners can order and vote on burger categories based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service with the DTSF Digital Passport App. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle Champion.

Diners can participate in weekly giveaways of restaurant gift cards. Diners are also encouraged to post a photo of featured burgers to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and using the hashtag #BurgerBattle23 to be featured on DTSF social media.

