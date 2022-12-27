Christmas tree drop-off sites now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites Monday.

The two drop-off sites are free to the public and located at the following addresses:

· West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility — 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of N. Cliff Ave.

· North Lyon Boulevard — Access is available from W. 12th St. to N. Lyon Blvd. or from W. Madison St. to N. Lyon Blvd.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The drop-off sites will be open through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

All lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands must be removed before dropping off the trees.

Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, and household garbage will not be accepted.

General information regarding the landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill or by calling 605-367-8162.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.