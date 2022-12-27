Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Christmas tree drop-off sites now open

(WVIR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites Monday.

The two drop-off sites are free to the public and located at the following addresses:

· West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility — 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of N. Cliff Ave.

· North Lyon Boulevard — Access is available from W. 12th St. to N. Lyon Blvd. or from W. Madison St. to N. Lyon Blvd.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The drop-off sites will be open through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

All lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands must be removed before dropping off the trees.

Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, and household garbage will not be accepted.

General information regarding the landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill or by calling 605-367-8162.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Feeding South Dakota has received matching pledges this holiday season.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage

Latest News

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Hotworx provides fitness tips for the new year.
New Year, New Fitness Tips
Hotworx provides fitness tips for the new year.
New Year, New Fitness Tips
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested