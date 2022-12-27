Avera Medical Minute
Department of Revenue to resume printing titles

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.(unknown | Story Blocks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Revenue remains on track to receive an updated shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February 2023, according to their press release.

South Dakota, like many states, uses paper that includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud. This issue is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic when other states decreased the number of titles they issued, and vendors who produce this special paper reduced their supply accordingly.

Throughout this shortage, the Motor Vehicle Division has continued to work with individuals and dealerships who need paper titles. To date, 5,114 requests for a paper title have been submitted since the delay began, and over 76.5% of those reviewed have been approved. The division continues to process titles as they are received from county offices. Individuals and businesses can check to see if their title has been processed on the following website Apps.SD.Gov.

Individuals who need a title printed may request one by completing an online form at SD.DOR.SeamlessDocs.Com/f/1504. Individuals who have lost their paper title and need a duplicate must complete the following form SDDOR.SeamlessDocs.Com/f/1002 to have it printed.

