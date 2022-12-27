Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms.

The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.

“So you really have to readjust and to be able to quickly be nimble and change things as they come up, sometimes on short notice,” said Matt Burns, Feeding South Dakota COO. “The key to that is messaging. let your volunteers know, let your guests know that we are still going to be there for them. We just may have to delay it for just a little bit so we can get there safely.”

In the days after the storm, Feeding South Dakota has been able to get about 1900 boxes of food to Rosebud, Pine Ridge, Eagle Butte, and Kyle.

Officials say a lot of credit for keeping things going goes to their volunteers.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.