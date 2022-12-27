Avera Medical Minute
Great Bear celebrates season opening

Open for business
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear is now open for business if you’re looking for fun over the holiday season.

Officials say they made snow on top of the snow we already received in the winter storms last week.

In a rare first, all the runs for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are open at once.

“We’re so excited. the snow conditions are fabulous. I’ve been running the area for 30 years. this is the first time we’ve ever opened up with 100% of our runs open, so it’s just fantastic,” said Dan Grider, Great Bear General Manager.

The park will provide a fireworks display at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Great Bear added some new features in the terrain park as well as their new rental equipment. Great Bear has also made improvements to their website, in an effort to make it more user-friendly. To view the website, visit, GreatBearPark.Com/.

