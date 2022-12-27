It’s looking like this could be his year for our Athlete of the Week from Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Facing off with Kaden Year can be a hair raising experience.

“When that hair is flowing it’s going good for him!” Jefferson Senior Guard Taylen Ashley says.

Growing long locks was easier for Kaden then growing into his 6′5′' frame. “I grew up pretty tall. I used to just be the big guy that couldn’t shoot, couldn’t dribble. But I eventually grew into my body a little bit.” Kaden says.

Though he never played varsity ball through his first two years of high school, Year’s game was maturing. “I went to a couple different trainers to work on my jumping, my speed, and my agility. And then I was just in the gym a lot shooting, trying to get as much shots up as possible to try and become a shooter. It kind of clicked for me sophomore year. I was a lot more confident on the court and just everything was clicking for me.” Year says.

Allowing him to explode on to the scene as a junior in Jefferson’s inaugural year. “Well he’s got an inside-out presence but he can also go inside and he’s gotten a lot better at crashing boards and getting put-backs. He gets kind of after it. He’s matured a lot and he knows what’s in front of him and he wants to show everybody that he can play.” Jefferson Head Coach Tim Reck says.

Kaden averaged 15 points per game and helped the Cavaliers reach the state tournament by doing all the things that once held him back. “He’s so versatile. He’s such a good shooter if you give him a knock down. I love when I come around the screen and I have two guys on me and I can throw it back and I know that that shot is gonna most likely go in. Really good shot. He’s so lengthy, he kind of reminds me of Kevin Durant around the rim just the way he finishes.” Ashley says.

“I hope people say I’m a good teammate, do anything to win and help the team win. I like being all over the place. I think it’s a lot of fun!” Kaden says.

Putting Year’s stock on the rise as he begins his senior year.

