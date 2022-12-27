Avera Medical Minute
Kienholz signing with Ohio State could open new doors for local football standouts

Lincoln is one of the few QB’s from South Dakota to play at such a high level in college football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just last Wednesday Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz signed his letter of intent to play Quarterback for Ohio State instead of the Washington Huskies. His teammate Jason Maciejczak also decided on Nebraska. We heard from them last week along with their head coach Steve Steele who talked about how amazing that 2 kids from such a small school in South Dakota were getting this chance.

Now it’s not all that uncommon for linemen like Jason to get this opportunity. But for Lincoln, this was a very rare moment for a football player from this neck of the woods. And it might help future athletes as well.

Pierre head Coach Steve Steele says, ”I know Nebraska’s had a couple of linemen from Washington and Roosevelt had one go to Ohio State and Seth Benson went to Iowa so there’s been precedent for that. But there just hasn’t been that precedent for skill players to make it to that top level of football so I do think it opens the door for them down the road and it just gives that familiarity with coaches at that level in our state and the different programs that are here.”

Former Pierre QB Scott Rislov threw for crazy yards at San Jose State. But in Lincoln’s case we’re talking Ohio State where the Buckeyes are always in the hunt for a national championship and usually have a QB who’s among the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

