New Year, New Fitness Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As January rolls around, many people have begun to set goals to live a healthier, more active life. Max Chedester, the owner of Hotworx 24/7 Fitness Studio, wants to share the best ways to be successful in these fitness goals.

1. Get yourself an accountability partner

2. Find something that fits in your schedule

3. Reward yourself

4. Drink your water

5. Stay consistent even if it’s 2-3 times a week!

According to Max, “Walking into a gym can be intimidating so find something that you are comfortable with, find something that’s fun.”

They recommend not pushing yourself too far and ensuring that you are comfortable with everything you are doing.

There is one big reason that people are falling short of their workout goals according to Hotworx Manager Julie Dickau,

“They overdo it, they burn themselves out, they go really hard really fast, and that might work the first week or two, but eventually that motivation kinda goes away and you need that discipline”

They weren’t the only ones with new years fitness tips... member Dani Wollmuth had some advice as well,

“Definitely get a routine, find a time that works for you, um, and sticking to it because slow progress is still progress”

Hotworx expects an uptick in membership in the new year, especially being the only studio of its kind in Sioux Falls,

The workouts take place inside an infrared sauna,

Each workout is led by a virtual trainer inside of these saunas, which has a variety of health benefits;

“By working inside of an infrared sauna, you are burning a ton of calories, you are flushing out toxins, and you can tone up all at the same time” explains Max.

