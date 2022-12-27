Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NY Rep.-elect George Santos admits lying about career, college

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.(Source: George Santos for Congress via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

He also told the newspaper: “I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume” and added, “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.”

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.”

He added: “I own up to that. … We do stupid things in life.”

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Santos told the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

He told the Post that Link Bridge, an investment company where he was a vice president, did business with both.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole

Latest News

Firefighters in Connecticut are mourning a veteran colleague who died from injuries he suffered...
Firefighter collapses, dies after battling blaze at Conn. house
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
FILE - Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST.
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M
Several Louisiana parishes are without water, as cold temperatures and faulty water systems are...
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South