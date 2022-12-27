Police: Casino robber arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have arrested a 60-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for robbing casinos.

The first robbery happened about 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Big Al’s Casino in the 4700 block of E Arrowhead Parkway. The suspect walked in, threatened to shoot everyone, took cash, and left. A description of his vehicle was seen on surveillance.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, there was another casino robbery at Joker’s Casino in the 5500 block of N Cliff Ave. The same suspect came in and tried to rob the business. A clerk hit an alarm, and the suspect took off. He left without money. The vehicle description was the same as that captured in video surveillance from the previous robbery. Detectives were given that information, and pictures of the suspect’s vehicle were circulated around the casino community.

At 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, outside of Deuces Casino in the 500 block of S Valley View, an employee saw the suspect’s vehicle, recognized it from surveillance footage, and called the police.

Officers tried to stop the car, and it took off and crashed nearby at the corner of Dardanella Rd. and Randolph Ln. The suspect ran off into an apartment building in the 5500 block of W Christopher Pl. He was found in the hallway inside that building after having run into an apartment that he did not have any connection to, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Jeffrey Kovatch was arrested without incident and was charged with two Robberies, Burglary, Aggravated Alluding, and for meth that was found in his car.

