Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls

Police Lights
Police Lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after harassing multiple residents of a north Sioux Falls apartment building.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect approached a group of people arriving at the apartment building, asking them to give him a ride. The victims politely declined; however, the suspect continued to yell at them. The suspect then yelled at multiple other residents before he followed the arriving party to an apartment. Multiple witnesses claim the suspect was trying to throw one of the victims off the third-story balcony.

Officer Clemens said one of the witnesses was able to intervene and separate the two. The 40-year-old suspect, Brian Turkey from Sioux Falls, was found nearby and charged with Aggravated Assault and Burglary.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

