Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.

Sioux Falls police are investigating the incidents.

