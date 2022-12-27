Sioux Falls crews working around the clock to remove snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Plows in the city have been working around the clock to keep up with the continuous winter weather.

This making it difficult for crews to operate fully, saying the winter conditions present a large challenge.

“With snowfall, wind, and colder temperatures this has been a real challenge. The past five of six days obviously with the wind and extreme cold anytime you get down to around fifty below it’s very hard on our equipment, especially diesel engines they like to gel up,” said Dustin Hansen, City of Sioux Falls street manager.

Making it hard to keep up with extreme winter conditions.

“The wind just continuously blew for so many days in a row and it kind of felt like we were going in circles and circles not making any progress, and then with these cold temperatures we’re not able to put any material down,” said Travis Hardie, City of Sioux Falls equipment operator.

Regardless of the challenges, crews work day and night to improve road safety.

“We like to continue clearing the streets until they’re one hundred percent so we work long twelve hours shifts just to clear the roads so they’re passable,” said Hardie.

Advising drivers to pay attention to road conditions.

“The state of South Dakota put out a no travel advisory last week so please abide by that when that happens because a lot of times when we get these blowing winds and extreme cold there’s not much our salt or chemicals can do,” said Hansen.

Hansen wants to remind people to give plows and city crews space while driving.

