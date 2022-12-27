Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire

Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a body was found in the ruins of a burnt shed.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the fire was discovered on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. After firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, a body was found in the shed.

Officer Clemens says an autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death. The owner of the home told officers, “nobody was supposed to be in that shed.”

The arson department is working closely with the fire department to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Feeding South Dakota has received matching pledges this holiday season.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage

Latest News

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
Open for business
Great Bear celebrates season opening
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial riders have reached their destination of Reconciliation Park in...
Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution
The heartwarming story behind Franklin Food Market opening on Christmas Day
The heartwarming story behind Franklin Food Market opening on Christmas Day