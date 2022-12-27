Staying Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of our Tuesday. The south wind could be a little breezy at times today, especially east of I-29. Everyone should see highs in the 30s with warmer temperatures in central South Dakota. Wednesday remains mild with highs steady in the low to mid 30s under overcast skies. Some patchy areas of light rain and freezing drizzle could be possible in central and northern South Dakota late in the day.

We’re monitoring a low pressure system late Wednesday night into Thursday evening and that could bring all types of wintry precipitation and even a brief period of light rain. Temperatures will play a big role in what type of precipitation that could fall, but it appears that temperatures will be between 29 and 36 degrees during this time. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

New Year’s Weekend is looking quiet with more clouds than sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s.

