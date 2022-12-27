Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Staying Warmer

Wintry Mix Thursday?
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of our Tuesday. The south wind could be a little breezy at times today, especially east of I-29. Everyone should see highs in the 30s with warmer temperatures in central South Dakota. Wednesday remains mild with highs steady in the low to mid 30s under overcast skies. Some patchy areas of light rain and freezing drizzle could be possible in central and northern South Dakota late in the day.

We’re monitoring a low pressure system late Wednesday night into Thursday evening and that could bring all types of wintry precipitation and even a brief period of light rain. Temperatures will play a big role in what type of precipitation that could fall, but it appears that temperatures will be between 29 and 36 degrees during this time. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

New Year’s Weekend is looking quiet with more clouds than sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s and lows in the teens to low 20s.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Feeding South Dakota has received matching pledges this holiday season.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Finally, some warmer temperatures!
Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures