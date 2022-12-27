Talented Skyforce having fun and winning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce will get back on the floor tomorrow night in Oklahoma City having won 7 of their last 8 games.

This comes as no big surprise to head coach Kasib Powell who was the league’s MVP back in 2008 and a real crowd favorite.

He’s known all along this could be a special team, although that depends so much on player movement in the G-League.

Even though the Miami Heat stress defense, that doesn’t mean this team won’t be scoring points and having fun on the floor.

Head Coach Kasib Powell says, ”We want to be one of the highest scoring teams in the league. So you know we want to play on both sides of the ball. We don’t just want to be a defensive team that can’t score points. We want to play on both sides of the ball and have our defense lead us into our offense.”

Heat 2-way player Jamal Cain says, ”I feel like we’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of length and some great guards. I haven’t played with great guards since my year at Oakland so it’s good. I feel confident.”

Point Guard Jon Elmore says, ”Yeah man, I like to have fun and be energetic and you know playing point guard and having the ball a lot you have a lot of responsibility to have everyone on the same page and I think bringing that positive mind-set and that energy to practice every day makes gius gravitate towards you. So that’s kind of my job.”

The Force had run off 7 straight wins before losing the finale of the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas. They’ve had a few days off and hoppe to keep the momentum going. They are finally back home on New Year’s Eve at the Pentagon.

