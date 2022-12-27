Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is among several Sioux Falls organizations to experience burst pipes because of last week’s below-freezing temperatures. Others include Sanford Hospital, Swamp Daddy’s, and multiple apartment buildings.

The Mission said their flooding happened on the third floor and went down to the basement, causing flooding in the women’s center, thrift store, and distribution center. Consequently, both the thrift store and distribution center will be closed for at least two weeks.

Many clothes and different items were damaged and will have to be thrown away.

The crisis, which brought over $60,000 in damages, also caused the organization to temporarily house all 39 women and children in other local shelters until they can get the shelter back up and running again.

“We’re turning it into a place where we can shelter and help people, and then this happens, “ said CEO Eric Weber. “I am thankful that it happened after Christmas because we had a great Christmas celebration. The thrift store is a total loss, as well. I am so thankful it happened after and not during.”

The Union Gospel Mission is asking for financial help from the community to purchase bedding, mattresses, computers, toys, and other items needed for the women’s center. Their goal is $100,000. Donations can be made here.

The Mission is also looking for volunteers to help them pick up clothing and other items in the donation and women’s center.

Email elly@ugmsiouxfalls.com for more information. For all additional questions, contact 605-334-6732.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.