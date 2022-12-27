Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is among several Sioux Falls organizations to experience burst pipes because of last week’s below-freezing temperatures. Others include Sanford Hospital, Swamp Daddy’s, and multiple apartment buildings.

The Mission said their flooding happened on the third floor and went down to the basement, causing flooding in the women’s center, thrift store, and distribution center. Consequently, both the thrift store and distribution center will be closed for at least two weeks.

Many clothes and different items were damaged and will have to be thrown away.

The crisis, which brought over $60,000 in damages, also caused the organization to temporarily house all 39 women and children in other local shelters until they can get the shelter back up and running again.

“We’re turning it into a place where we can shelter and help people, and then this happens, “ said CEO Eric Weber. “I am thankful that it happened after Christmas because we had a great Christmas celebration. The thrift store is a total loss, as well. I am so thankful it happened after and not during.”

The Union Gospel Mission is asking for financial help from the community to purchase bedding, mattresses, computers, toys, and other items needed for the women’s center. Their goal is $100,000. Donations can be made here.

The Mission is also looking for volunteers to help them pick up clothing and other items in the donation and women’s center.

Email elly@ugmsiouxfalls.com for more information. For all additional questions, contact 605-334-6732.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Feeding South Dakota has received matching pledges this holiday season.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage

Latest News

Both physical and cyber attacks on the U.S. power grid increased in 2022.
Attacks on U.S. power grid surges to new peak
Southcentral South Dakota continues to dig out of winter storms
Southcentral South Dakota is only beginning the process of clearing up from two consecutive...
Southcentral South Dakota continues to dig out of winter storms
More Snow on Thursday
Tyler Roney's First Alert Forecast