Washington Huskies glad to have Mike Penix Jr. returning next fall

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -Great news earlier this month for Co-Coach of the Year in the PAC 12 Conference Kalen DeBoer. His star QB Michael Penix, JR will return for another season after helping the Huskies to a 10-2 season and a spot in the Alamo Bowl against Texas...

Even though he led the nation in passing yards, somehow he wasn’t a finalist for the Heisman Trophy much to the dismay of his coaches and teammates who know how much he’s meant to this year’s teams success both on and off the field as a leader.

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb says, ”His arm talent is fantastic and I think he’s really worked hard on being more balanced in the pocket with his footwork and just operationally I think you’re seeing a very high percentage of completion because of some of the things Mike has worked on mechanically to get better. Supreme arm talent, he’s a fantastic athlete. He’s a thrower before he’s a runner but if he had to run he’s really a gifted athlete.”

Huskies Senior Captain Alex Cook says, ”Mike is somebody you want to lead a team and I know his legacy is forever going to live on in Huskie Nation so. Mike Penix for Heisman. Mike Penix for Heisman.”

Penix was part of one of the most dynamic and exciting offenses in college football. It’s great news for Kalen DeBoer that he’s coming back next fall. He will be a Heisman favorite next year for sure. They play Texas Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.

