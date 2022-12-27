Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Huskies glad to have Mike Penix Jr. returning next fall

Heisman sub will return for final season with Kalen DeBoer in Seattle
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -Great news earlier this month for Co-Coach of the Year in the PAC 12 Conference Kalen DeBoer. His star QB Michael Penix, JR will return for another season after helping the Huskies to a 10-2 season and a spot in the Alamo Bowl against Texas...

Even though he led the nation in passing yards, somehow he wasn’t a finalist for the Heisman Trophy much to the dismay of his coaches and teammates who know how much he’s meant to this year’s teams success both on and off the field as a leader.

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb says, ”His arm talent is fantastic and I think he’s really worked hard on being more balanced in the pocket with his footwork and just operationally I think you’re seeing a very high percentage of completion because of some of the things Mike has worked on mechanically to get better. Supreme arm talent, he’s a fantastic athlete. He’s a thrower before he’s a runner but if he had to run he’s really a gifted athlete.”

Huskies Senior Captain Alex Cook says, ”Mike is somebody you want to lead a team and I know his legacy is forever going to live on in Huskie Nation so. Mike Penix for Heisman. Mike Penix for Heisman.”

Penix was part of one of the most dynamic and exciting offenses in college football. It’s great news for Kalen DeBoer that he’s coming back next fall. He will be a Heisman favorite next year for sure. They play Texas Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
Harrisburg man says roofing comapny a no show, holding $17K
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole

Latest News

A big year ahead for our Athlete of the Week from Jefferson
It’s looking like this could be his year for our Athlete of the Week from Jefferson
Skyforce are scoring points, winning and having fun
Talented Skyforce having fun and winning
Kienholz signing with Buckeyes could open doors for more local athletes
Kienholz signing with Ohio State could open new doors for local football standouts
Skyforce are scoring points, winning and having fun
Skyforce are scoring, winning and having fun