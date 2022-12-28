Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole
Feeding South Dakota has received matching pledges this holiday season.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire

Latest News

Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old's...
Warrant out for man after 4-year-old’s parents killed
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million; winning numbers drawn
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers
Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory...
Industries busy with winter weather aftermath
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now