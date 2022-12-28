Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Attorney General releases ‘Crime in South Dakota’ report

The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report.
The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Serious offenses like murder, assault, and drug charges accounted for about 15,000 arrests, according to the state’s 2021 report released Wednesday.

The rest of the roughly 38,000 arrests in 2021 were for less serious offenses such as DUIs and disorderly conduct.

Studying these statistics can give law enforcement direction in keeping South Dakota communities safe.

“Criminal statistics are an indispensable asset to aid in identifying trends in criminal activity,” said Interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation Chad Mosteller.

With the 2022 hire of a full-time Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator, future state crime publications will report on incidents investigated on Indian Country.

Serious offense totals

• murder (1st and 2nd degree): 9

• sex offenses: 76

• assault: 5,070

• larceny/theft: 908

• fraud: 574

• drug/narcotic: 6,928

• prostitution: 7

• kidnapping: 64

• robbery: 52

• arson: 17

• burglary: 204

• motor vehicle theft: 270

• counterfeiting: 152

• embezzlement: 12

• stolen property: 167

• destruction of property: 386

•pornography/obscene material: 26

• weapon law violations: 274

Other offenses

• DUI: 5,654

• liquor law violations: 1,526

• disorderly conduct: 2,615

The full report can be read here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Police Lights
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested

Latest News

Salvation Army
Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help
ELSD to form collaborative to combat child care crisis
Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation to award grant to Toy Lending Library
4Front Studios Owners Jeff Pickett and Vince Danh have made it their mission to lift up...
4Front Studios supporting local entrepreneurs