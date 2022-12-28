Damages to Union Gospel Mission higher than initially anticipated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild.

Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.

Amidst the chaos over the last few days, the Mission is focused on rebuilding.

“We need volunteers and donations ASAP,” said Elly Heckel, communication and marketing coordinator for the Mission. “Significant work lies ahead over the next couple of weeks as thousands of pounds of destroyed clothing and other items must be baled and removed from the thrift store and distribution center. Due to the flooding incident, both the Thrift Store and Distribution Center will be closed until further notice. However, we are still looking for several donations to meet this urgent need, especially for the Women’s Center.”

With the Union Gospel Mission thrift store and Women’s Center closed for at least two weeks, providing for guests is a top priority.

“We work diligently to provide stability to our clients in the shelter,” said UGM CEO Eric Weber. “Due to this crisis, we still continue to help them find hope and stability in their everyday needs. We are not passing them off to the other agencies. Our team will be present in their facilities.”

Service update

Meal services will resume as scheduled and be offered three times per day, seven days a week at the Men’s Center located at 220 N Weber Ave in Sioux Falls. The food box distribution was closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with plans to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1-5 p.m. if progress goes well this week.

Donations will be received by appointment only at the Main Office building located at 701 E. 8th St., directly next to the thrift store.

UGM Women’s Center donation and urgent needs include money for new beds, bedding, mattresses, linens, towels, toys, clothing, and computers.

To make a financial donation, visit UGMSiouxFalls.Com/Support/, watch the latest weekly update here, drop off at the main office location or mail your gift to 701 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

For all questions on specific donation items needed or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call 605-334-6732 to make an appointment or email office@ugmsiouxfalls.com.

