Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Damages to Union Gospel Mission higher than initially anticipated

Union Gospel Mission is in need of donations and volunteers.
Union Gospel Mission is in need of donations and volunteers.(Union Gospel Mission)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild.

Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.

Amidst the chaos over the last few days, the Mission is focused on rebuilding.

“We need volunteers and donations ASAP,” said Elly Heckel, communication and marketing coordinator for the Mission. “Significant work lies ahead over the next couple of weeks as thousands of pounds of destroyed clothing and other items must be baled and removed from the thrift store and distribution center. Due to the flooding incident, both the Thrift Store and Distribution Center will be closed until further notice. However, we are still looking for several donations to meet this urgent need, especially for the Women’s Center.”

With the Union Gospel Mission thrift store and Women’s Center closed for at least two weeks, providing for guests is a top priority.

“We work diligently to provide stability to our clients in the shelter,” said UGM CEO Eric Weber. “Due to this crisis, we still continue to help them find hope and stability in their everyday needs. We are not passing them off to the other agencies. Our team will be present in their facilities.”

Service update

Meal services will resume as scheduled and be offered three times per day, seven days a week at the Men’s Center located at 220 N Weber Ave in Sioux Falls. The food box distribution was closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with plans to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1-5 p.m. if progress goes well this week.

Donations will be received by appointment only at the Main Office building located at 701 E. 8th St., directly next to the thrift store.

UGM Women’s Center donation and urgent needs include money for new beds, bedding, mattresses, linens, towels, toys, clothing, and computers.

To make a financial donation, visit UGMSiouxFalls.Com/Support/, watch the latest weekly update here, drop off at the main office location or mail your gift to 701 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

For all questions on specific donation items needed or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call 605-334-6732 to make an appointment or email office@ugmsiouxfalls.com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Police Lights
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested

Latest News

4Front Studios Owners Jeff Pickett and Vince Danh have made it their mission to lift up...
4front Studios supporting local entrepreneurs
South Dakota-based bomber to fly over upcoming Bowl game
Community Blood Bank continues Heroes Behind the Badges event.
SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers