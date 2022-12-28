Industries busy with winter weather aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand.

Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.

“We get really busy even today we’re still doing cleanup and I’m betting we’re pushing one hundred and thirty to one hundred and forty calls already,” said Todd Munion, A Plus Towing driver.

Saying he expects to work long hours.

“I did seventy hours alone during that cold snap,” said Munion.

In days to follow, he says they are still busy taking the calls they couldn’t get to before.

“We do prioritize our calls, when it got really cold, we made sure to do only emergency road service and not somebody that was at their house,” said Munion.

With car repair services feeling the domino effect.

“People get stuck, they need good weather to get out and when they do finally get out, they find out they did some damage or tore something up and that’s when they call us,” said Mark Huebinger, Jim’s Transmission Repair & Service owner.

Saying they receive larger call volumes following the storm.

“Our calls will go up between forty and sixty percent particularly right after the event. while it was snowing and icing and tremendously cold, we didn’t get a lot of calls but yesterday and today has been outrageous,” said Huebinger.

A Plus Towing wants to remind people to give tow trucks plenty of space while out on the roadways.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.