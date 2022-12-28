Red Kettle goal comes up short, Salvation Army still looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salvation Army staff are hoping for a final push from donors this winter to help meet their needs this upcoming year. The organization came up about $75,000 short of its goal during the Red Kettle campaign. If that does not change by Friday, December 30, some changes will come to next year’s budget. Major Marlys Anderson says services have increased substantially this year with inflation affecting consumers. They anticipate the effects of inflation to linger into 2023 and hope to maintain this budget which compensates for that.

“A lot of people that do come in for our pantry orders are trying to stretch their budget,” Major Anderson said. She says this year has provided a plethora of challenges. Compensating for the financial climate of this year as well as dealing with our own weather climate have been tough obstacles. A good portion of opportunities to have bell ringers outside dwindled because of bitterly cold arctic air suppressing us for over a week. “I decided it was too frigid, so we had to pull them in for three days out of the whole season. That is a pretty big chunk of why we didn’t make our Christmas kettle goal,” she added.

Your efforts can still help out greatly when you donate before Friday, but you can still support the Salvation Army through January 15.

