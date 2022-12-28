SF Fire Rescue take the lead in blood drive, but more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days in, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue currently holds the lead in blood donations over the Sioux Falls Police Department, 185 to 156, respectively.

“Heroes Behind the Badges” is an initiative to raise blood donations for the Community Blood Bank of Sioux Falls.

“We had a terrific turnout yesterday at Camille’s and Hy-Vee on 37th and Minnesota, and it was very much needed!” said Lauri Hoffmann, program coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “The weather is finally cooperating for us, and hopefully it holds so more donors will venture out.”

Donors receive a free t-shirt, a certificate for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, and a ticket to a Skyforce home game.

Donors can schedule their blood donation throughout the blood drive competition by logging onto CBBLifeBlood.Org, selecting events, and choosing dates through January 7, or call 605-331-3222.

Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.

