Shortage of children’s Tylenol and Motrin hits Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pharmacies across Aberdeen are having a hard time keeping products like children’s Tylenol and Motrin on their shelves.

Children’s medication for flu-like symptoms is always in high demand during the winter months, but now, Lewis Family Drug in Aberdeen has empty shelves.

”We’re in the thick of cough and cold season here, and unfortunately, there’s a shortage of Tylenol products, both brand and generic. That has shifted pressure towards the ibuprofen products and now, those are starting to become more scarce as well,” said Aberdeen Lewis Family Drug Chief Pharmacist Kevin Hed.

Dr. Bisma Arbab, a pediatrician at Sanford Aberdeen, says the ‘tripledemic’ of influenza, COVID-19 and especially RSV in children might be to blame.

”Personally speaking, I’ve been seeing a lot of cases in my clinic. Every single child I have seen from today has had the swab for RSV done. It has been, honestly, quite a spike as compared to the last seasons that I’ve been practicing,” said Dr. Arbab.

They are some alternatives to help manage a child’s fever if medication can’t be found.

“Kids under six months, they do not have mature kidneys and they cannot use Motrin, so Tylenol is the only option for them. If the fevers are not too high-grade, they can be managed by cold sponging, by warm baths, by keeping a humidifier,” said Dr. Arbab.

Dr. Arbab says advanced Tylenol can be used, but only if a doctor is consulted first.

”If you are able to get in touch with your pediatrician and find out what exact dose a child can get, you can actually convert the children’s Tylenol into advanced Tylenol. It’s just the dosage that’s different, but the content is the same,” said Dr. Arbab.

Hed says that as soon as Lewis Family Drug became aware of the shortage, they began to try and limit what they sold each day.

“We were proactive. Once we knew that there was going to be a shortage, we did pull some product back and tried to limit it ourselves. If we put four on the shelves, somebody would buy all four. Just to be fair, we kind of put them out in ones and twos at a time,” said Hed.

Hed says it could be a few weeks before Lewis Family Drug receives more stock of children’s medication, but even then, it might not be as much as he needs.

“Oftentimes on shortages, it will be on allocation, which means if I want to order a dozen, they might send me four. So, they’ll try to spread it out evenly across the market so that everyone gets some everywhere,” said Hed.

While the shortages are concerning, Hed says he’s hoping the extra supply will arrive sooner than later.

”In 27 years of being a pharmacist, I’ve never seen this before. It’s kind of troubling, but hopefully we’ll get the supply chain back and things will get back to normal,” said Hed.

