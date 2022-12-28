Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation to award grant to Toy Lending Library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Foundation, whose philanthropy has impacted many Sioux Falls non-profits, considers the grant an investment in the future by investing in kids.

“At the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, we believe our collective road map to a stronger, brighter tomorrow begins with our kids,” said Patrick Gale, the Community Foundation’s vice president for Community Investment. “They are the leaders and change-makers of our future, so we’re committed to doing all we can to support today. Investing in the Toy Lending Library is an investment in our kids.”

The Toy Lending Library, founded in 2015, provides toy boxes that encourage learning development for kids five and under. The boxes are offered free of charge and can be returned and exchanged for a new toy box. The business has steadily grown and have checked out or renewed over four hundred toy boxes a month since January 2022.

The grant will help continue that growth and allow the organization to add an executive director position.

“This grant will guarantee that this qualified and committed leadership can continue to guide the organization’s valuable work in the future,” said Lacey Askeland, board Member of the Toy Lending Library.

“This special, volunteer-led organization is not only helping hundreds of kids across our area learn, develop and thrive, it’s bringing joy to families, and it’s supporting our environment by giving gently used toys a new purpose,” said Gale. “We’re excited that this grant will help the Toy Lending Library continue to grow in innovative and sustainable ways, ensuring it remains a valued resource for families in our community.”

To learn more about the Toy Lending Library, visit ToyLendingLibrarySD.org

