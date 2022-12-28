South Dakota-based bomber to fly over upcoming Bowl game

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In just a few days, the Air Force’s only supersonic bomber aircraft will kick off the Rose Bowl game with a pair of flyovers.

The B-1B Lancer, flown from Ellsworth Air Force Base, will fly over the Tournament of Roses parade and Rose Bowl football game, Jan. 2, 2023.

“In a historic year for Ellsworth, we are honored to be able to support this year’s Tournament of Roses,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “In keeping with the theme of ‘Turning the Page’ and looking to the future, Ellsworth will be the first base for the B-21 Raider. This is an incredible way to celebrate not only everything this wing has done in the past and is currently doing in the present, but also where we are going in the future.”

The base is the world’s largest B-1 combat wing and home to two B-1 operational squadrons, the 34th Bomb Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the 37th Bomb Squadron “Tigers.”

