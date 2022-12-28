Staying Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay fairly cloudy here for the rest of our Wednesday. It’s going to be another mild day with highs in the mid 30s in the east with low to mid 40s out in central South Dakota. The wind is pretty light for most of us this morning, but east of I-29 we have wind speeds up to 30 mph. It will stay a little breezy in that part of the region today. The wind for most of us should be pretty light.

We’re monitoring a low pressure system late Wednesday night into Thursday evening and that could bring all types of wintry precipitation and even a brief period of light rain. Temperatures will play a big role in what type of precipitation that could fall, but it appears that temperatures will be between 29 and 36 degrees during this time. Most of the region should see less than an inch of snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible in western Minnesota. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Heading into New Year’s Weekend, quiet weather returns. Highs will be in the upper 20s north and low to mid 30s elsewhere. Similar temperatures will be on the way for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will be slightly cooler as highs fall to the mid to upper 20s. We’re tracking our next chance for more precipitation that would look to cause travel issues on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.