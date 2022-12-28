Tackling the child care crisis in South Dakota together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Learner South Dakota is partnering with several local and national groups to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative, aiming to improve child care in South Dakota.

ELSD, a South Dakota child care advocacy group founded in 2019, will be hosting the West River meeting on Jan 6, 2023 at The Journey Museum and Learning Center from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

The collaborative aims to be a think tank to produce solutions to the ongoing child care crisis in South Dakota, with ELSD facilitating the meeting.

Partners for the collaborative include the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

For more information and to register interest in joining this movement, please visit: EarlyLearnerSD.org/BusinessCollaborative

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.