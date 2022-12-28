USD Women off to great start in Summit with plenty of new faces including the head coach

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kayla Karius and her USD Women’s Basketball team resumes play Thursday on the road. After a challenging pre-season schedule with a very inexperienced team they looked great last week with conference wins over Kansas City and Oral Roberts.

The new head coach knows she has to be patient with so many new faces, including hers. But she’s also wanting to keep her Coyotes in contention for another league championship.

”Again it’s been fun to see a lot of new roles and new opportunities for players who have been here in the past and also our new additions, figure out where they fit and figure out what’s next for us. It’s just really an exciting time here at USD to build off of an incredible run last year going to the NCAA Sweet 16 and to really turn the page and start a new chapter,” says new Head Coach Kayla Karius.

Wednesday’s win over Oral Roberts by 44 points was jaw dropping. They are on the road Thursday and Friday.

Kayla was on Calling All Sports last Thursday and it’s archived on the CAS web site.

