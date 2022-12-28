Avera Medical Minute
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer making sure he enjoys the journey

Milbank native has learned to enjoy each day
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -The season ends Thursday night for Kalen DeBoer in his first year in Seattle where the Huskies have gone 10-2 and the Milbank native could probably run for Governor.

With Heisman Trophy snub Mike Penix, Jr. leading the way the Huskies will face the Longhorns of Texas trying to solidify a spot in the top 10 of the final rankings. Penix, who’s coming back next fall, was the leading passer in the country.

It’s been quite a first year at a Power 5 school for Kalen and his staff and he’s learned from experience to enjoy every minute of it. ”Just sitting in the locker room after big wins and just watching the guys celebrate because they work so hard and they sacrifice so much. And seeing those moments and I’ve learned over the years you have to sit back. When we won national championships the first time you’re just so excited but then you kind of realize that the next one and the next one or the big wins you just want to sit back and enjoy and take it all in. That’s what I really appreciate about coaching and that’s the challenge that I love,” says DeBoer.

And he learned much of that perspective from Bob Young. DeBoer has had success every step along the way as a player and now as a coach where he won several national titles at USF.

And Kalen signed a contract extension recently in Seattle so he and Nicole and the girls can start calling it home away from home in South Dakota.

