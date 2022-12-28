White River Boys are looking to add another state title for Eldon Marshall

WHITE RIVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -THE WHITE RIVER BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM SHAPES UP AS ONE OF THE BEST IN THE STATE AGAIN THIS SEASON. AND HEAD COACH ELDON MARSHALL HAS A STRONG GROUP OF VETERAN PLAYERS.

“We have some quickness, we have some speed. Some guys who have a lot of experience that have played together for a long time so the chemistry is there but we still need to get better all around, it’s a new team every year and the guys have been putting in the time and the work. We can score, we have Joe Sayler and Nick Marshall is stepping up,” says Eldon Marshall.

While Coach Marshall has a talented group, he would still like to see a little more intensity on the defensive end of the court.

The veteran White River head Coach says, “Defensively and rebounding. We’ve got to get smarter defensively. And then get better offensively when we do get the ball. There are so many keys. Defensively is something every kid can do and we need every kid to be a part of it and get better make stops and be mentally tough.”

Young kids in White River grow up wanting to be a part of the Tigers someday. And that leads to success once they get to the varsity level.

Marshall says, “They’ve been there and have seen it as little guys and want to be a part of it. They put in the time in the offseason, all those little guys have putting in the work to get better every year. And now all those guys there now get to experience all the work they’ve put in.”

After losing a triple overtime thriller to Lower Brule in last year's state semis, this year's team is focused on bringing home a state championship.

Eldon Marshall says, “That’s the ultimate goal that they want to chase and they’ve been putting in the time to get there and it’s early in the season we know it’s a marathon but the guys have putting in the time and effort. We want to lead the way in that marathon from the beginning to end.”

