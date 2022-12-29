Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are requesting the public’s help locating 16 year old Grason Baxter.

Grason lives in Brookings, SD but was reportedly last seen in Bruce, SD on Dec. 28, 2022

He has brown hair, is 5′4″, and weighs roughly 110lbs.

If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113.

Ref. Case IP2202167

