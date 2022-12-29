Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old

If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113
If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113(Brookings Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are requesting the public’s help locating 16 year old Grason Baxter.

Grason lives in Brookings, SD but was reportedly last seen in Bruce, SD on Dec. 28, 2022

He has brown hair, is 5′4″, and weighs roughly 110lbs.

If you see Grason, please contact law enforcement at 605-692-2113.

Ref. Case IP2202167

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested
The 10th annual Burger Battle kicks off January 1.
2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced

Latest News

Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Victoria and Tyler Johnson got married at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater during intermission...
‘Christmas Carol’ actor officiates wedding during intermission
Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to...
DEA Omaha Division reports sharp increase of fentanyl seizures in 2022