‘Christmas Carol’ actor officiates wedding during intermission

Victoria and Tyler Johnson got married at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater during intermission...
Victoria and Tyler Johnson got married at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater during intermission of "A Christmas Carol."(The Premiere Playhouse)
By Mo Hurley
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple tied the knot during intermission of “A Christmas Carol” Wednesday night.

Actor and wedding officiant Jake Cox performed both roles at once when schedules aligned for the bride and groom.

“Tyler and Victoria wanted to wed on the 28th, and I initially thought I wouldn’t be able to help them because of my commitment to the play,” Cox said. “Almost as a joke, I suggested they come to the play, and I’d marry them during intermission. They surprised me by immediately saying yes!”

The actor stayed in character for the ceremony, dressed as jolly Mr. Fezziwig. Cox shared that a few family members accompanied the couple to act as witnesses, and the whole group watched the Premiere Playhouse show.

As soon as he left stage at the end of the first act, Cox rushed from backstage through an adjoining theatre space and into the lobby so that he could meet the groom right away when the doors opened.

“Tyler was one of the first people into the lobby when intermission began, so I think he was excited for his wedding!” said Cox.

Cox owns and operates a Sioux Falls wedding officiant business, Jacob Cox - Wedding Officiant.

The couple was accompanied by family as witnesses.
The couple was accompanied by family as witnesses.(The Premiere Playhouse)

