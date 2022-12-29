Avera Medical Minute
DEA Omaha Division reports sharp increase of fentanyl seizures in 2022

Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to communities nationwide.(KCTV5)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Often disguised as real prescription medications, fentanyl continues to be a growing threat to communities nationwide.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division, whose jurisdiction includes Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota reported 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022, an increase from last year.

“The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has far surpassed our totals from last year,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “In some states, our totals tripled the amount reported in 2021. The lethality and seriousness of this drug can’t be talked about enough. Now is the time for families to sit down and have conversations about the consequences that can come from taking this incredibly potent substance.”

A highly addictive man-made opioid, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. The DEA reports that fentanyl is the primary drug threat in Minnesota and ties with methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Although 4.7 million lethal doses in the region is high, the agency reports that nationwide they have seized more than 379 million potentially lethal does in 2022.

“Most of the fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China,” said Emily Murray, Public Information Officer for the Omaha Division. “These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications—including OxyContin®, Percocet®, and Xanax®—but only contain filler and fentanyl, and are often deadly. Fake pills are readily found on social media. No pharmaceutical pill bought on social media is safe. The only safe medications are ones prescribed directly to you by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.”

The DEA has created a Faces of Fentanyl memorial to commemorate the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning. To submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, send their name, age, and photograph to FentanylAwareness@DEA.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

