Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

December 28th Plays of the Week

December 28th Plays of the Week
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say the best offense is a good defense. Washington’s Hannah Harpe certainly thinks so with this swipe and full-court score.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are taking off in early Summit League play, and Myah Selland is finding her stride with a team-high 20 against the Kansas City Roos.

Jefferson’s Cierra Watkins has a bit of speed to her step, turning on the jets and pulling up for an easy floater in.

South Dakota Sophomore Grace Larkins is leading the Coyotes in Summit League play, having a breakout game in the league with 31 points also against Kansas City.

And our top play this week goes to Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg and JT Rock, as they put their passing skills to the test as Hilgenberg find Rock for the slam.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Steve and Wendy Hawkins both passed away Dec. 23 after separate cancer battles.
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Police Lights
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested

Latest News

Sioux Falls gets a sorely-needed 4-2 win at home against the Sioux City Musketeers.
Stampede pick up much-needed home win against Sioux City
Stampede pick up much-needed home win against Sioux City
Back from a winter break, both North Dakota State and South Dakota State are buckling down and...
Days counting down until 2023 FCS Championship
Days counting down until 2023 FCS Championship
The 2022 Hoop City Classic is underway with the first day of action in the books.
Hoop City Classic kicks off action at Corn Palace