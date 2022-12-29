December 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say the best offense is a good defense. Washington’s Hannah Harpe certainly thinks so with this swipe and full-court score.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are taking off in early Summit League play, and Myah Selland is finding her stride with a team-high 20 against the Kansas City Roos.

Jefferson’s Cierra Watkins has a bit of speed to her step, turning on the jets and pulling up for an easy floater in.

South Dakota Sophomore Grace Larkins is leading the Coyotes in Summit League play, having a breakout game in the league with 31 points also against Kansas City.

And our top play this week goes to Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg and JT Rock, as they put their passing skills to the test as Hilgenberg find Rock for the slam.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.