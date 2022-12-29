Avera Medical Minute
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with his family".(GoFundMe)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The GoFundMe campaign was set at $8,500 to cover funeral expenses, and has raised over $9,000 in a single day with nearly 250 donations.

A 12-year-old South Dakota boy tragically passed away from Influenza A after severe winter weather prevented emergency crews from reaching his Family.

Honor Beauvais was diagnosed the day prior and sent home, where his condition worsened.

“I and my daughter tried for hours to reach the emergency preparedness personnel on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation to get help for Honor,” said Rose Cordier-Beauvais, Honor’s grandmother and the fundraiser organizer. “A snowplow eventually was able to make a path for an ambulance. Honor was taken to the Indian Health Service, a government hospital three miles away, where he passed away due to his illness.”

Honor was a 6th grader at Sapa Un Catholic Academy in St. Francis. The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who “loved spending time with his family”.

“The roads in South Dakota and on the reservation are finally being cleared enough so that we can plan the wake and funeral for our beloved boy, Honor.” said Cordier-Beauvais.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: gf.me/v/c/ndqw/pfmvsq-12-YR-Old-Died-Tragically-In-SD-Blizzard

