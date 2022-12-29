Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hartford Dairy Queen opens, donates to Project 22

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was opening day for the new Dairy Queen in Hartford, and already the restaurant is giving back to the community.

For every blizzard sold in the first two weeks of being open, Dairy Queen will donate 25 cents to Project 22.

Project 22 helps provide school lunches and snacks to West Central students who do not qualify for the free and reduced lunch program but cannot afford the full meal price.

The owner chose Project 22 after a community vote on Facebook.

“It’s what we do. this is the type of impact we want to make,” said owner Lonnie Heier. “Any business can take your money, but only the good ones give back, and what is does is it makes the community proud, and it makes your employees proud because they want to work for some place that gives back to the community.”

Heier said he is excited to support the community and make an impact.

The DQ Grill and Chill joins just a handful of bars and restaurants in the community. Dairy Queen will be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
Sioux Falls police arrested a casino robber without incident.
Police: Casino robber arrested
The 10th annual Burger Battle kicks off January 1.
2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced

Latest News

Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts
Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts
A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst...
Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts
The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they’ve seen an uptick in surrenders during the colder...
Humane Society at capacity for cats after cold conditions
More Snow Next Week?
Tyler Roney's Thursday Evening Weather