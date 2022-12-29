Hartford Dairy Queen opens, donates to Project 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was opening day for the new Dairy Queen in Hartford, and already the restaurant is giving back to the community.

For every blizzard sold in the first two weeks of being open, Dairy Queen will donate 25 cents to Project 22.

Project 22 helps provide school lunches and snacks to West Central students who do not qualify for the free and reduced lunch program but cannot afford the full meal price.

The owner chose Project 22 after a community vote on Facebook.

“It’s what we do. this is the type of impact we want to make,” said owner Lonnie Heier. “Any business can take your money, but only the good ones give back, and what is does is it makes the community proud, and it makes your employees proud because they want to work for some place that gives back to the community.”

Heier said he is excited to support the community and make an impact.

The DQ Grill and Chill joins just a handful of bars and restaurants in the community. Dairy Queen will be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.