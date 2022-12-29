Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton from 6 AM to 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.

An area of low pressure will quickly track northeast, and spread a swath of precipitation across the southeastern counties. Temperatures will play a role in what type of precipitation will fall, but expect that a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain could all be possible. The timing for the precipitation will run from sunrise to sunset, and accumulations will run a trace to 4″ in the snow department and ice accumulations of a light glazing. Areas northwest will see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, but expect temperatures to drop into the afternoon.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with the northwest winds shifting back to the southwest and remaining light with lows in the single digits and teens.

The weekend overall looks quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and light winds with highs in the 20s and 30s, which is right around seasonal averages.

We have declared a First Alert Weather Day Monday as the next storm system looks to take aim in the Midwest. We are still several days out still and model consistency has not been great in the track and strength of this system. Regardless of what happens, there will be impacts and all types of precipitation is possible. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team over the coming days for more details.

