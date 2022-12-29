Avera Medical Minute
Noem rounds out communication staff; adds two from campaign

Noem has made several new hires for her office over the last several weeks.
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem has added four new faces to the mix as she ramps up for the 2023 state legislative session, but two of the additions formally worked for Noem in a different capacity.

According to the Governor’s official website, Chad Kubis has been brought onto the office staff as a Digital Director, managing “the Governor’s online communications platforms as well as photography and videography.” Kubis more recently worked on Noem’s re-election campaign this year. Jayden Bies, also formally of Noem’s campaign, joined the office as a Policy Analyst in November.

Noem added Alan Vester as Deputy General Counsel within the last several months. Vester joins Noem’s office from Kansas, where he previously worked at a law firm in Topeka.

Ian Fury, Noem’s Chief of Communications, confirmed that the office has hired a new Press Secretary ahead of next year’s state legislative session as well. Amelia Joy will join Noem’s office in the new year, after coming off a brief stint working for the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Washington D.C., according to her LinkedIn.

Joy, 22, will be a more permanent replacement in Noem’s communication shop, after Tony Mangan briefly served as Interim Press Secretary during the height of the gubernatorial campaign, following the departure of Jordan Overturf.

Noem has yet to comment on any of the new additions to her office. The State of the State kicks of the annual legislative session on January 10th.

