Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready.

Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.

Where they will then be able to rank the burgers based on different factors.

With the friendly competition only growing over the years.

“We started ten years ago with seven restaurants and now we’re seeing thirty-two so that’s just a testament to how much the community has rallied around it and how much it’s been able to grow,” said Tenley Schwartz, Downtown Sioux Falls marketing manager.

Places like Papa Woody’s saying they look forward to the community support.

“January in the restaurant world is typically our slowest month, people are recovering from Christmas, they’re paying off credit card bills so it tends to be a pretty slow month for restaurants in general. So DTSF has done a phenomenal job of creating something that drives business for us,” said Lisa Esser, Papa Woody’s owner.

In addition, it can even help other businesses gain more exposure.

Places like the Arcade Bar and Sunny’s Pizzeria say while they don’t typically make burgers, it’s a fun way to get involved in the community.

“When we do the Burger Battle, we expose the Arcade Bar and our pizza to people that maybe wouldn’t come in here normally,” said Jon Oppold, Sunny’s Pizzeria owner

Those who enjoy the Burger Battle say it can be a great time to gather together.

“It’s a ton of fun to go out with friends and make it a social outing, you can split the burgers up, you can go around and make a full night of it. I think everybody has a pretty big task ahead of them to get to all thirty-two but I think someone will do it,” said Brett Anderson, First Western Bank & Trust.

With this support being a large reason for the continued growth.

“Win lose or draw the support that we get from the community during that time is the reason that you’re seeing more and more restaurants join the Burger Battle every year,” said Esser.

The restaurants want to encourage everyone to stop by and try the different burgers.

