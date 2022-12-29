Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties.

Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.

Officials cautioned that the need to refrain from drinking and driving stands, regardless of whether an individual lives within one of the counties holding checkpoints.

As always, designating a sober driver or finding an alternative form of transportation is recommended for those who have been drinking.

