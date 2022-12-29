Stampede pick up much-needed home win against Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls gets a sorely-needed 4-2 win at home against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Sioux City’s Dylan Godbout got the scoring going seven minutes into the game, his sixth of the year assisted by Grant Slukynsky. Sioux Falls would respond about four minutes later, as Tyler Borgula picks up his first goal of the year assisted by Tanner Bruender.

Sioux Falls would take the lead in the second period, off a solo-goal from Will McDonough, his fourth of the season. The Stampede would tack on another 12 minutes in the third period, with Isaac Gordon pocketing his fourth goal of the year and assisted by Borgula and Chris Pelosi. Sioux City would pull within one goal a few minutes later off Slukynsky’s fifth goal of the year, assisted by Kaden Shahan. But Sioux Falls would find an insurance goal from Samuel Harris, his 15th on the year and Maddox Fleming’s 12th assist.

Jackson Irving picked up the win for Sioux Falls, saving 40 of 41 shots. Axel Mangbo tallies the loss for the Musketeers. Sioux Falls remains at the bottom of the USHL Western Conference with 22 points, only one point back now from the Omaha Lancers for seventh place. Sioux City sits in fifth place with 26 points.

The Stampede stay home for the final of a three game stand against Waterloo Friday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.