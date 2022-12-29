Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up.

“Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”

Planned Parenthood North Central States reports that there has been upticks in STIs in central Nebraska, Native American communities in South Dakota, and areas in Iowa where abortion clinics have closed.

“It’s important to make STI testing a regular part of health care,” said Dr. Traxler, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “Often, STIs don’t present with symptoms, so they can be near impossible to catch without testing. Once identified, most STIs are easy to treat. I want to encourage everyone to take care of themselves and their partners by testing regularly.”

To schedule STI testing with Planned Parenthood North Central States, call 1-800-2302-75226 or make an appointment online at https://www.PlannedParenthood.org/Planned-Parenthood-North-Central-States .

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.