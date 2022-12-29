Avera Medical Minute
Volunteers and donations needed for recovering Union Gospel Mission

After a Christmas disaster, the Mission is looking to the community for help rebuilding.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a Christmas disaster, the Mission is counting on community support to get back on track.

A burst pipe over the holiday weekend has left the Union Gospel Mission with over $100,00 in damages. Temporary housing has been found for the thirty-nine women and children who were housed at the Women’s Center, but there is still much work to be done before they are able to reopen.

“We are working hard the next 3-4 weeks with cleaning up 3 floors - Women’s Center, Thrift Store & Distribution Center,” said Elly Heckel, Communication & Marketing Development Director for the Union Gospel Mission. “Next steps? Since we lost everything in our thrift store, we are recycling as much clothing as possible and discarding other items. Our Store, Distribution & Women’s Center will remain closed until further notice.”

Volunteers are needed for the cleanup efforts and are encouraged to call the Union Gospel Mission directly or email Elly at Elly@UGMSiouxFalls.com.

On top of cleanup, most of the Mission’s most essential items for their residents and employees have been damaged and donations are needed.

Needed items include:

  • 48 beds & new twin mattresses (bedding, sheets, pillows)
  • Desktop computers
  • Printers
  • Bath/hand towels & washcloths
  • Office chairs
  • File cabinets
  • Office supplies
  • CD player/radio
  • Mini fridge(s)
  • Cork/whiteboards
  • Large lockable cabinet
  • Bookshelves
  • New three-ring binders
  • Lamps
  • TV stand
  • Couches
  • Bedside tables
  • Lamps
  • Extension cords

Monetary donations are also needed to cover damages and a donation link can be found at UGMSiouxfalls.com/Support/

Donations can also be made in person or by mail to 701 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

The Missions states their goal is $100,000.

