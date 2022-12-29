Avera Medical Minute
Winners announced in SD snowplow naming contest

The anticipated snow fall this week means soon, snow plows will be back on the road in the...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation selected 12 winning names from over 650 entries.

Families, classrooms, senior living centers, and businesses across the state participated in the third annual “Name the Snowplow Contest” in November.

The competition seeks to engage the community in winter driving safety awareness.

”As the recent December storms clearly demonstrated, our state public transportation system is vital not only for the citizens of South Dakota, but for those who rely on it from out-of-state as well,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, and all public servants, for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear, and travelers safe, in some of the toughest winter weather conditions we’ve experienced in years.”

In January, the contest winners will officially meet and take photos with their locally named snowplow.

Winning names

The following are the winning plow names for the 12 SDDOT areas:

Aberdeen area:  Luke Ice Walker

Belle Fourche area:  Catch My Drift

Custer area:  Black Hills Cold Rush

Huron area:  Thawsome

Mitchell area:  Sleetwood Mac

Mobridge area:  Snow Force One

Pierre area:  Little Plow on the Prairie

Sioux Falls area:  Blizzard Buster

Rapid City area:  Betty White-Out

Watertown area:  Snowmagator

Winner area:  Plowabunga

Yankton area:  605 Polar Express

”My classrooms have taken part in the contest each of the three years since the contest began as I feel my kids don’t always know how important our plow drivers are,” said Tarra White, first grade teacher for Tiospa Zina Tribal School. “By engaging in this fun activity, it gives me a chance to explain to the students what operators do, why they do it, and how it all works.”

