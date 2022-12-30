48th Floyd Farrand Invitational goes to Brandon Valley boys wrestlers for third straight year
First Floyd Farrand Girls Invitational tomorrow
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An old holiday tournament is getting a new twist.
With the popularity and participation of girls wrestling on the rise, the 48th Floyd Farrand Invitational has been split into two days with the girls getting Friday all to themselves.
That meant Thursday was for the boys and Brandon Valley continued their team supperiority, winning the Farrand for the third straight year. Team standings and full results are listed below. Click on the video viewer above for championship highlights!
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Korbin Bunch of Sturgis
- 5th Place - Landon Walker of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Owen Fischer of Milbank
- 7th Place - Wyatt Davidson of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Slater Wilson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Gage Lohr (Watertown) 17-1, 8th. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-2, So. (TB-1 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 13-4, 8th. over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 13-7)
5th Place Match
- Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 4-2, So. over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 9-3, So. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Wyatt Davidson (Harrisburg) 8-4, 8th. over Slater Wilson (Tea Area) 7-12, 7th. (Fall 0:38)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 5th Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown
- 6th Place - Steven Lamont of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Kutler Swenson of Watertown
- 8th Place - Colton Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 14-3, Jr. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 14-2, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) 13-4, Jr. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
5th Place Match
- Leo Stroup (Watertown) 9-5, So. over Steven Lamont (Harrisburg) 9-9, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Kutler Swenson (Watertown) 8-3, 8th. over Colton Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:52 (19-3))
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 3rd Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
- 4th Place - John Jeffery of Spearfish
- 5th Place - Hunter Wilson of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place - Robbie Sealey of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 18-0, Jr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 16-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 16-3, Jr. over John Jeffery (Spearfish) 13-4, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 12-7, Sr. over Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 6-3, Sr. (OTHR2)
7th Place Match
- Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-8, Jr. over Robbie Sealey (O`Gorman) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 4th Place - Dee Daniels of Sturgis
- 5th Place - Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston
- 6th Place - Parker Graveman of Spearfish
- 7th Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 16-3, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 9-3, Fr. over Dee Daniels (Sturgis) 6-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 14-5, So. over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) 6-6, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 9-4, Fr. over Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown
- 4th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 5th Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Beau Peters of Sturgis
- 7th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 18-1, Sr. over Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 20-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Braden Le (Watertown) 14-4, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 9-4, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 4-2, Jr. over Beau Peters (Sturgis) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 2:12)
7th Place Match
- Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 8-5, Jr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 10-8, So. (Dec 2-0)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Thayne Elshere of Sturgis
- 3rd Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Parker Wilson of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Cade Willnerd of Sturgis
- 7th Place - Carter Sommer of Parkston
- 8th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 15-0, Sr. over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 3:09)
3rd Place Match
- Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-4, So. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-8, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 17-5, So. over Cade Willnerd (Sturgis) 9-6, So. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Carter Sommer (Parkston) 11-8, So. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 4th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Nathan Briggs of Watertown
- 8th Place - Aiden Kracht of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 14-1, Sr. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 18-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jhett Breen (Wagner) 18-2, Jr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 12-3, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 13-2, So. over Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 8-4, Jr. (Dec 6-6)
7th Place Match
- Nathan Briggs (Watertown) 4-5, So. over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 9-5, So. (Dec 8-6)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nolan Jessen of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis
- 6th Place - Gage Jodozi of Parkston
- 7th Place - Niyongabo (Gabo) Yohana of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 8th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 14-8, Sr. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 11-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 8-2, Fr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-6, So. over Gage Jodozi (Parkston) 8-10, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Niyongabo (Gabo) Yohana (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-8, Sr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 8-8, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 2nd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 4th Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 5th Place - Carson Lohr of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings
- 7th Place - Jacob Ellingson of Spearfish
- 8th Place - Chase Temple of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 15-1, So. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 3-1, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 13-3, Sr. over Ian Johnson (Watertown) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 1:18)
5th Place Match
- Carson Lohr (Tea Area) 15-7, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 8-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 7-6, So. over Chase Temple (Sturgis) 4-10, So. (Dec 4-1)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 2nd Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Gannon Knebel of Wagner
- 5th Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 6th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 7th Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 8th Place - Aidan Kenable of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 9-0, Sr. over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 15-3, So. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 17-2, Sr. over Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 15-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 12-5, Sr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 9-6, Sr. (Bye)
7th Place Match
- Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-6, So. over Aidan Kenable (O`Gorman) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Mason Shultz of Sisseton
- 4th Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown
- 5th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Kolter Kramer of Parkston
- 7th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
- 8th Place - Tate Schlueter of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 18-0, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 12-1, So. (Fall 1:58)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 10-3, . over Jackson Maag (Watertown) 14-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 12-7, So. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 7-6, So. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 7-5, So. over Tate Schlueter (Milbank) 6-4, So. (For.)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings
- 4th Place - Jesse Schneck of Milbank
- 5th Place - Noah Bailous of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids
- 7th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 8th Place - Breckin Culbert of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 16-1, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 12-2, Sr. over Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 8-2, So. (Fall 1:51)
5th Place Match
- Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 13-6, Jr. over Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
7th Place Match
- Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-11, Jr. over Breckin Culbert (Parkston) 3-9, So. (Fall 2:30)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
- 3rd Place - Tim Bouza of Wagner
- 4th Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 5th Place - Matthew Peters of Watertown
- 6th Place - Asher Peil of Spearfish
- 7th Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman
- 8th Place - Delvoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-2, Sr. over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 15-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tim Bouza (Wagner) 13-5, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 7-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Matthew Peters (Watertown) 13-6, Sr. over Asher Peil (Spearfish) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
7th Place Match
- David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 10-6, Jr. over Delvoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 12-7, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox
- 7th Place - Landon Novy of Milbank
- 8th Place - Tex Langdeaux of Wagner
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 3-0, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 16-2, So. (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match
- Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) 11-7, Jr. over Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 15-8, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 6-10, So. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 7-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Landon Novy (Milbank) 6-4, Jr. over Tex Langdeaux (Wagner) 0-6, Sr. (Fall 1:27)
