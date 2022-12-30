48th Floyd Farrand Invitational goes to Brandon Valley boys wrestlers for third straight year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An old holiday tournament is getting a new twist.

With the popularity and participation of girls wrestling on the rise, the 48th Floyd Farrand Invitational has been split into two days with the girls getting Friday all to themselves.

That meant Thursday was for the boys and Brandon Valley continued their team supperiority, winning the Farrand for the third straight year. Team standings and full results are listed below. Click on the video viewer above for championship highlights!

TEAM STANDINGS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown

2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Korbin Bunch of Sturgis

5th Place - Landon Walker of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Owen Fischer of Milbank

7th Place - Wyatt Davidson of Harrisburg

8th Place - Slater Wilson of Tea Area

1st Place Match

Gage Lohr (Watertown) 17-1, 8th. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-2, So. (TB-1 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 13-4, 8th. over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 13-7)

5th Place Match

Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 4-2, So. over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 9-3, So. (Dec 7-0)

7th Place Match

Wyatt Davidson (Harrisburg) 8-4, 8th. over Slater Wilson (Tea Area) 7-12, 7th. (Fall 0:38)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

3rd Place - Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis

4th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

5th Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown

6th Place - Steven Lamont of Harrisburg

7th Place - Kutler Swenson of Watertown

8th Place - Colton Kline of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 14-3, Jr. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 14-2, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) 13-4, Jr. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 3:37)

5th Place Match

Leo Stroup (Watertown) 9-5, So. over Steven Lamont (Harrisburg) 9-9, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

Kutler Swenson (Watertown) 8-3, 8th. over Colton Kline (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:52 (19-3))

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place - Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner

3rd Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis

4th Place - John Jeffery of Spearfish

5th Place - Hunter Wilson of Tea Area

6th Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley

7th Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place - Robbie Sealey of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 18-0, Jr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 16-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 16-3, Jr. over John Jeffery (Spearfish) 13-4, Jr. (Fall 1:33)

5th Place Match

Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 12-7, Sr. over Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 6-3, Sr. (OTHR2)

7th Place Match

Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-8, Jr. over Robbie Sealey (O`Gorman) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:33)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Weston Everson of Watertown

2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton

4th Place - Dee Daniels of Sturgis

5th Place - Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston

6th Place - Parker Graveman of Spearfish

7th Place - Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley

8th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings

1st Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 16-3, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 9-3, Fr. over Dee Daniels (Sturgis) 6-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 14-5, So. over Parker Graveman (Spearfish) 6-6, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 9-4, Fr. over Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 9-5, Fr. (Fall 0:36)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown

4th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings

5th Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids

6th Place - Beau Peters of Sturgis

7th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 18-1, Sr. over Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 20-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Braden Le (Watertown) 14-4, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 9-4, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 4-2, Jr. over Beau Peters (Sturgis) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 2:12)

7th Place Match

Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 8-5, Jr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 10-8, So. (Dec 2-0)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Thayne Elshere of Sturgis

3rd Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Parker Wilson of Tea Area

6th Place - Cade Willnerd of Sturgis

7th Place - Carter Sommer of Parkston

8th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 15-0, Sr. over Thayne Elshere (Sturgis) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 3:09)

3rd Place Match

Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-4, So. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-8, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 17-5, So. over Cade Willnerd (Sturgis) 9-6, So. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Carter Sommer (Parkston) 11-8, So. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

3rd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner

4th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

6th Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg

7th Place - Nathan Briggs of Watertown

8th Place - Aiden Kracht of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 14-1, Sr. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 18-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Jhett Breen (Wagner) 18-2, Jr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 12-3, So. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 13-2, So. over Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 8-4, Jr. (Dec 6-6)

7th Place Match

Nathan Briggs (Watertown) 4-5, So. over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 9-5, So. (Dec 8-6)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nolan Jessen of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown

3rd Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place - Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis

6th Place - Gage Jodozi of Parkston

7th Place - Niyongabo (Gabo) Yohana of Sioux Falls Jefferson

8th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 14-8, Sr. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 11-5, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 8-2, Fr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-6, So. over Gage Jodozi (Parkston) 8-10, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Niyongabo (Gabo) Yohana (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-8, Sr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 8-8, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

2nd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

4th Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown

5th Place - Carson Lohr of Tea Area

6th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings

7th Place - Jacob Ellingson of Spearfish

8th Place - Chase Temple of Sturgis

1st Place Match

Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 15-1, So. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 3-1, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 13-3, Sr. over Ian Johnson (Watertown) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 1:18)

5th Place Match

Carson Lohr (Tea Area) 15-7, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 8-6, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 7-6, So. over Chase Temple (Sturgis) 4-10, So. (Dec 4-1)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank

2nd Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area

3rd Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Gannon Knebel of Wagner

5th Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown

6th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings

7th Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place - Aidan Kenable of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 9-0, Sr. over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 15-3, So. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 17-2, Sr. over Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 15-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 12-5, Sr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 9-6, Sr. (Bye)

7th Place Match

Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-6, So. over Aidan Kenable (O`Gorman) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis

2nd Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

3rd Place - Mason Shultz of Sisseton

4th Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown

5th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area

6th Place - Kolter Kramer of Parkston

7th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

8th Place - Tate Schlueter of Milbank

1st Place Match

Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 18-0, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 12-1, So. (Fall 1:58)

3rd Place Match

Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 10-3, . over Jackson Maag (Watertown) 14-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 12-7, So. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 7-6, So. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 7-5, So. over Tate Schlueter (Milbank) 6-4, So. (For.)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis

2nd Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown

3rd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings

4th Place - Jesse Schneck of Milbank

5th Place - Noah Bailous of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids

7th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson

8th Place - Breckin Culbert of Parkston

1st Place Match

Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 16-1, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 12-2, Sr. over Jesse Schneck (Milbank) 8-2, So. (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match

Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 13-6, Jr. over Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

7th Place Match

Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 8-11, Jr. over Breckin Culbert (Parkston) 3-9, So. (Fall 2:30)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - Zak Juelfs of Sturgis

3rd Place - Tim Bouza of Wagner

4th Place - James Olson of Brookings

5th Place - Matthew Peters of Watertown

6th Place - Asher Peil of Spearfish

7th Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman

8th Place - Delvoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-2, Sr. over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 15-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Tim Bouza (Wagner) 13-5, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 7-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Matthew Peters (Watertown) 13-6, Sr. over Asher Peil (Spearfish) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:12)

7th Place Match

David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 10-6, Jr. over Delvoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 12-7, Jr. (Dec 8-7)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown

3rd Place - Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis

4th Place - Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman

6th Place - Hayden Herlyn of Lennox

7th Place - Landon Novy of Milbank

8th Place - Tex Langdeaux of Wagner

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 3-0, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 16-2, So. (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match

Dakarai Osborne (Sturgis) 11-7, Jr. over Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 15-8, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 6-10, So. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 7-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

Landon Novy (Milbank) 6-4, Jr. over Tex Langdeaux (Wagner) 0-6, Sr. (Fall 1:27)

